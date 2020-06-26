ORE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

Provisional June quarter sales indicate lithium carbonate pricing has fallen to a record low of US$4015/t. Volumes are also weak.

Credit Suisse notes the industry was already in difficulties prior to the pandemic. This is now exacerbated by the disruption to supply chain logistics and end-user demand.

Rating is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform. Target is steady at $2.50.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.50.Current Price is $2.51. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORE meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).