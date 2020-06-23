Broker News

June 23, 2020

SGP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

CEO Mark Steinert will retire and a flexible transition period has been agreed in order to smooth the handover in the context of the recovery from the pandemic.

Separately, the company has also indicated it will pay a second half distribution of 10.6c, which is ahead of UBS estimates but lower than the guidance that was previously withdrawn.

Stockland also announced draft valuations for the commercial property portfolio, with retail assets expected to be down -10% the overall portfolio down -6%. Gearing will remain in the target range of 20-30%.

UBS expects the market-leading residential development business will remain core under an incoming CEO.

Neutral rating maintained but under review. Target is $3.55.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.55.Current Price is $3.52. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGP meets the UBS target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SEK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ANZ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SIG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AIZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform