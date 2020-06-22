Broker News

June 22, 2020

SIG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

UBS estimates a combined earnings benefit of $8m for Sigma Healthcare from 2021 on the basis of the pharmacy wholesale funding in the seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement.

Earnings forecasts are updated accordingly, resulting in upgrades of 11-12% over the forecast period.

Any benefit, nevertheless, will be required to offset PBS price reductions and higher logistics/freight costs.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell as the stock is now considered fair value. Target is raised to $0.61 from $0.53.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.61.Current Price is $0.62. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SIG meets the UBS target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

