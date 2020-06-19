MTS – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Macquarie updates numbers ahead of the results. Channel checks point to strong sales at local supermarkets and liquor stores during the height of the pandemic.

The key for the share price to continue performing will be the ability of the business to cement newly-won retail customers as the economy returns to normal, in the broker’s view. Neutral maintained. Target is $2.82.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

Target price is $2.82.Current Price is $2.85. Difference: ($0.03) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MTS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).