May 28, 2020

Australian Ethical On Emerging Biotech Company Immutep (ASX:IMM)

Immutep Ltd (ASX:IMM) is a biotechnology company that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Key points in the video:

  • Immutep is at the forefront of the emerging field of cancer immunotherapy.
  • There is a shift from fighting cancer to targeting the immune system to fight the cancer using checkpoint inhibitors, which help the body recognize, and attack cancer cells
  • Checkpoint inhibitors are now a $20 billion market
  • Immutep has a strong scientific pedigree. The chief scientific officer at immutep discovered the LAG 3 mechanism.
  • It has multiple revenue lines
  • It has also managed to license out two of its programs to large global pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
  • The company has been approached by an external investigator for a trial on COVID-19
Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

