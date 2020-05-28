Australian Ethical On Emerging Biotech Company Immutep (ASX:IMM)

Immutep Ltd (ASX:IMM) is a biotechnology company that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Key points in the video:
- Immutep is at the forefront of the emerging field of cancer immunotherapy.
- There is a shift from fighting cancer to targeting the immune system to fight the cancer using checkpoint inhibitors, which help the body recognize, and attack cancer cells
- Checkpoint inhibitors are now a $20 billion market
- Immutep has a strong scientific pedigree. The chief scientific officer at immutep discovered the LAG 3 mechanism.
- It has multiple revenue lines
- It has also managed to license out two of its programs to large global pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis
- The company has been approached by an external investigator for a trial on COVID-19