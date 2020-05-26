Broker News

May 26, 2020

AGL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

UBS suspects weakening electricity prices will affect forecast earnings. The broker reduces FY20-22 estimates for earnings per share by -3-16%.

The share price declined around -20% over the year to date but the broker considers this largely factoring in the lower wholesale electricity prices.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet is strong and there is around $800m per annum to fund further capital management and/or growth opportunities.

UBS suggests a final investment decision on Crib Point LNG import terminal could enable AGL Energy to win back market share and support the investment in a new flexible gas power station.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is reduced to $16.60 from $18.00.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $16.60.Current Price is $16.54. Difference: $0.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

