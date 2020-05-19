SHL – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi assesses the potential value of the US market for pandemic testing at US$6bn the six months ending December 2020.

Assuming Sonic Healthcare has a market share of 5% this would increase first half revenue by up to 13% and operating earnings (EBITDA) by up to 31%.

Citi acknowledges there a number of caveats associated with the scenario but believes this shows testing for coronavirus could provide a significant cushion against a drop in base business. Buy rating and $32.50 target maintained.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $32.50.Current Price is $27.13. Difference: $5.37 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Citi target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).