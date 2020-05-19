Broker News

May 19, 2020

BLD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse describes the drop in profitability in the latest update as “stunning”, with margins down -7-10%, and despite little apparent impact from the pandemic on revenue.

The broker assesses, in Australia, the margin decline was driven by operating leverage, disruptions to plants, pricing and mix. North America was affected by the working down of inventory and disruptions as well.

The broker downgrades to Neutral from Outperform, lacking confidence that this margin destruction will reverse any time soon. Target is reduced to $2.65 from $3.70.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.65.Current Price is $2.46. Difference: $0.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BLD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GNC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SHL – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BRG – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform