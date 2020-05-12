Broker News

May 12, 2020

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS points out recent market concerns are focused on the company’s ability to manage credit risk and funding and the performance in April should alleviate some of the concerns.

Moreover, the lifting of government restrictions in coming months is likely to be a positive. UBS retains a Buy rating and raises the target to $3.70 from $3.30.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $3.70.Current Price is $3.27. Difference: $0.43 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the UBS target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CIM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

SUN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

MQG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

REA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

DCN – Macquarie rates the stock as Resumption of coverage with Outperform

BHP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform