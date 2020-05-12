Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Buy

UBS points out recent market concerns are focused on the company’s ability to manage credit risk and funding and the performance in April should alleviate some of the concerns.

Moreover, the lifting of government restrictions in coming months is likely to be a positive. UBS retains a Buy rating and raises the target to $3.70 from $3.30.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $3.70.Current Price is $3.27. Difference: $0.43 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the UBS target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).