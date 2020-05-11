Broker News

May 11, 2020

MQG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

Credit Suisse continues to believe Macquarie Group is a quality business but there are multiple headwinds over the short-term around transaction volumes, asset realisations and the potential for further impairments.

Earnings estimates are modestly downgraded by -6%, attributed to lower activity following the impact of the pandemic.

Rating is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform as the share price is up in excess of 40% since mid March. Target is reduced to $107.50 from $110.00.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $107.50.Current Price is $105.19. Difference: $2.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MQG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

