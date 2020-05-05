Broker News

May 5, 2020

WBC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse downgrades estimates by -1-5% following the first half result, to incorporate lower revenue and higher expenses. The broker observes greater confidence around Westpac’s provisioning compared with its peer group.

In addition, the inflation scenarios for risk-weighted assets appears manageable. Outperform rating and $17.90 target maintained.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $17.90.Current Price is $15.34. Difference: $2.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ING – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

PLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

RWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NCM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral