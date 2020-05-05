Broker News

May 5, 2020

ING – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Inghams has observed more uncertainty around the final weeks of FY20 in terms of changing volume and channel mix.

UBS assesses there are cost inefficiencies resulting from social distancing and out-of-home volumes are weak.

While the update was incrementally negative, with the dividend intact and valuation undemanding, the broker retains a Neutral rating and $3.10 target.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $3.10.Current Price is $3.41. Difference: ($0.31) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ING meets the UBS target it will return approximately -10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WBC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

PLS – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

RWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AQG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NCM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral