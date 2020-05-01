Apple Navigates Virus, Rewards Shareholders With Higher Dividend

In contrast to the ‘full steam ahead’ message from Amazon and Jeff Bezos, the Apple line from its quarterly results is for shareholders to be rewarded with $US50 billion more for its share buyback and more dividends.

No worries about battening down the hatches and retaining cash – the tech giant is charging ahead flinging cash hither and thither.

The message saw Apple shares rise just less than 2% in aftermarket trading Thursday.

Sales rose, but as widely forecast, profits slipped slightly but sales grew amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted quarterly net income of $US11.25 billion, down slightly from $US11.56 billion, in the March quarter of 2019. But that was higher than market estimates,

Revenue grew slightly to $US58.31 billion from $US58.02 billion, while analysts were expecting $US54.78 billion.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said in Thursday’s announcement.

The company saw March-quarter iPhone sales drop to $US28.96 billion from $US31.05 billion a year prior as the COVID-19 outbreak saw its stores outside China shut starting March 13.

Apple continued to see fast growth from its services business, which generated $US13.35 billion in revenue, up from $US11.45 billion a year earlier.

Apple announced that it would add $US50 billion to its share-buyback program and boost its quarterly dividend by 6% to 82 cents a share. The company boosted its buyback by $US75 billion a year ago and $US100 billion the year before that while upping its dividend 5%.

The company says it wants to trim its net-cash balance, (around $US100 billion before the report). That cash is not doing anything in these days of record low-interest rates around the globe.