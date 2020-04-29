LICs

April 29, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: MFF Ups Cash Weighting, Asian Exposure Via LICs

MFF further increases net cash weighting

Net cash as a percentage of investment assets and net cash in MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) increased to 33.9% as at 17 April and had grown to be the largest position in MFF after being 3% at the end of February. We estimate that approximately 70% of the portfolio is currently weighted towards net cash and investments in Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc.

Asian exposure via LICs

Figure 2 highlights the 3 Asian LICs in this report. Despite the pre-tax NTA return outperforming the benchmark by 4.7% during the first quarter, Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (PAI) widened out to a 14.3% discount. These levels are an attractive buying position for a diversified portfolio of large Asian companies, led by Tencent and Alibaba.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

