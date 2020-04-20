Broker News

April 20, 2020

IPL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS expects depressed prices for ammonia are likely to persist throughout the US cropping season in the second half of FY20. The impact is offset by a lower Australian dollar and improved Australian fertiliser distribution outlook.

Modest demand disruption is expected in the Asia-Pacific region for the Dyno Nobel explosives business.

UBS anticipates Incitec Pivot will retain its dividends, assuming no repeat of the events in FY19 that led to an elevated debt position. Neutral rating maintained. Target is reduced to $2.30 from $3.40.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.30.Current Price is $2.18. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IPL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SFR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BKL – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CWN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CGC – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

TAH – UBS rates the stock as Buy