April 8, 2020

Gold Price Loses Ground After Topping $US1,700

Gold joined iron ore and oil on the downward slope on Tuesday after the brief rise above $US1,700 an ounce.

Comex June gold fell by $US10.20, or 0.6%, to settle at $US1,683.70 an ounce after trading as high as $US1,742.60.

It had risen 2.9% to settle at $US1,693.90 an ounce on Monday.

A weaker US dollar should have helped, but didn’t. That saw the Aussie dollar nudge 62 US cents.

Iron ore prices eased 57 US cents to $US82.73 a tonne for 62% Fe fines delivered to northern China.

Silver and copper though rose as the weaker greenback boosted prices.

Comex silver for May delivery jumped 31.1 cents, or nearly 2.1%, to $US15.48 an ounce, following Monday’s 4.7% surge.

And Comex May copper settled at $2.2725 a pound, up 2.5%.

