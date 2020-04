Credit Suisse, again, reduces earnings estimates and allows for a further increase in bad debts for the banks.

Dividend forecasts are reduced further. Neutral rating maintained. Target is $65.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $65.00.Current Price is $62.47. Difference: $2.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CBA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).