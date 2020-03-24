Broker News

March 24, 2020

ALL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Based on the latest data, the broker estimates Aristocrat Leisure’s social gaming and casino app revenue has grown by 10-15% year to date. Total social gaming revenue is estimated to be up 90% year on year in February and 50% year to date.

Buy and $39.60 target retained.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $39.60.Current Price is $15.44. Difference: $24.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

