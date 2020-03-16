CTD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

The company has suspended guidance. Costs are being managed, which includes staff leave, shorter working weeks and reductions in discretionary expenditure.

Non-executive directors and the managing director will take a -20% reduction in fees and fixed remuneration for the remainder of FY20.

Credit Suisse reduces FY20 and FY21 underlying estimates for earnings per share by -71% and -33% respectively. Outperform rating maintained. Target is reduced to $12 from $24.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $12.00.Current Price is $7.99. Difference: $4.01 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).