MTS – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

With respect to the virus, Macquarie sees limited risk to Consumer Staples particularly supermarkets, Coca-Cola Amatil and Domino’s Pizza.

The broker has not adjusted its forecasts for Metcash and retains Neutral and a $2.65 target.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

Target price is $2.65.Current Price is $2.35. Difference: $0.30 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MTS meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).