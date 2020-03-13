Broker News

March 13, 2020

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

A brave team of healthcare analysts at Citi has upgraded CSL to Buy from Neutral if only because the share price continues to weaken. Citi has kept the $332 price target intact, while forecasting double-digit percentages growth in EPS for each of the following three years.

Moreover, Citi analysts believe risk to earnings in the medium-term remains to the upside because CSL continues to increase market share due to its superior plasma collection position.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $332.00.Current Price is $280.51. Difference: $51.49 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Citi target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

