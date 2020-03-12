WEB – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Travel demand has slumped sharply and there are high levels of uncertainty over the next 6-12 months. Hence Webjet has withdrawn FY20 guidance.

Still, UBS considers the business displays higher quality characteristics versus the broader travel market, with a history of above-market growth and a strong balance sheet.

The company has initiated further cost controls, generating $10m in savings for the remainder of FY20. UBS maintains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $18.00 from $19.50.

Sector: Retailing.

