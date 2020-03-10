Broker News

March 10, 2020

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The substantial fall in spot oil has meant prices are close to break-even levels for Woodside Petroleum and Macquarie observes resolving the supply uncertainty is now the clear catalyst.

At current prices, the broker considers the growth options available to Australian producers may be deferred to protect balance sheets. Outperform rating and $33 target maintained.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $33.00.Current Price is $20.39. Difference: $12.61 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GMG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

JHX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

OGC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

FPH – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CBA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform