JHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

The company expects operating earnings will be -10% lower in FY20. Macquarie assesses uncertain earnings and high gearing provide higher downside risk for investors.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and still requires more certainty and clarity on the structure of the industry before turning positive. Target is reduced to $0.90 from $1.05.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.90.Current Price is $0.90. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).