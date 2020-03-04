Broker News

March 4, 2020

JHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company expects operating earnings will be -10% lower in FY20. Macquarie assesses uncertain earnings and high gearing provide higher downside risk for investors.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and still requires more certainty and clarity on the structure of the industry before turning positive. Target is reduced to $0.90 from $1.05.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.90.Current Price is $0.90. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FMG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Sell

MWY – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BGA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

NXT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight