Broker News

March 3, 2020

BGA – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half results were below expectations. Guidance has been reaffirmed for FY20 operating earnings of (EBITDA) of $95-105m.

UBS assesses the core Bega business, including Koroit, appears to be the source of division upside.

The company’s internal review aims to have a material impact on the FY21 cost base, once completed in the second half. Improved seasonal conditions are expected in FY21.

UBS retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $5.00 from $5.10.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.01. Difference: $0.99 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BGA meets the UBS target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

NXT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight

CMW – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform

HVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CGC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform