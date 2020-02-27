Broker News

February 27, 2020

SDF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half results beat Credit Suisse estimates. The broker appreciates the fact the business is setting up for sustainable earnings, but growth remains below what can be expected in a positive premium rate environment.

Following the recent outperformance of the share price and lower underlying growth, Credit Suisse downgrades to Neutral from Outperform. Target is $4.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $4.00.Current Price is $3.79. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SDF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

REG – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

HUB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CAJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AWC – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

VEA – UBS rates the stock as Buy