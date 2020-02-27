SDF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

First half results beat Credit Suisse estimates. The broker appreciates the fact the business is setting up for sustainable earnings, but growth remains below what can be expected in a positive premium rate environment.

Following the recent outperformance of the share price and lower underlying growth, Credit Suisse downgrades to Neutral from Outperform. Target is $4.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $4.00.Current Price is $3.79. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SDF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).