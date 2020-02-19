SWM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

First-half earnings were lower than Credit Suisse expected. This was primarily because of lower earnings in TV and higher-than-expected costs.

Full year guidance has been lowered and management now expects underlying earnings (EBIT) of $165-175m. Target is reduced to $0.23 from $0.28. Neutral maintained.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $0.23.Current Price is $0.21. Difference: $0.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SWM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).