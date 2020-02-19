Broker News

February 19, 2020

SWM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First-half earnings were lower than Credit Suisse expected. This was primarily because of lower earnings in TV and higher-than-expected costs.

Full year guidance has been lowered and management now expects underlying earnings (EBIT) of $165-175m. Target is reduced to $0.23 from $0.28. Neutral maintained.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $0.23.Current Price is $0.21. Difference: $0.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SWM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

COL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

EHL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BXB – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BEN – Citi rates the stock as Sell

GWA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral