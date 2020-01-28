Innovation Wrap: Cruise’s Self-Driving Shuttle, Google’s eSports Deal, Stopping Killer Asteroids

Happy Australia Day, Happy Chinese New Year, gōng xǐ fā cái, and hello!

Here’s your weekly wrap of technology, innovation, and finance news.

🤖 Robotics

The largest permitted 3D-printed home in the world has been built. The foundations, interior and exterior walls, and utility conduits of the 1,900 square foot house took 48 hours of print time over an eight-day period and cost less than $6,000 in materials. SQ4D, the company behind the robotic construction system, expects future print times to be cut in half.

Scientists have created electrified artificial skin that can feel when it’s touched. Unlike previous artificial skins, this skin can be 3D printed into any shape such as a finger cover or face mask, which should allow future robots to better sense the environment around them.

Chinese scientists have created a robot worm that can crawl into your brain. The 1mm by 3mm worms are moved by a magnetic field generator and are designed to deliver drugs to a specific location, and possibly for a future brain-machine interface.

The first person in the US to be diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus is being treated largely by a robot.

The Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority are testing robot police at a cost of $270,000. They’re pretty easy to outrun at 3 miles per hour, but they can capture you on camera. I imagine spending more on fixed cameras would be more cost effective.

👁️ Surveillance and Privacy

London’s Metropolitan Police are going to start using live facial recognition across London starting as early as next month.

The Met says that the roll-out of live facial recognition will start in places where it believes the technology can help “locate serious offenders” and help to tackle crime. It’s believed the first use of the technology will begin within the next month. It has not yet been announced where the technology will be used. At this stage it is also unclear whether the cameras used for facial recognition will be permanently deployed to one location or moved frequently around the city.

⚙️ Mobility

GM’s Cruise revealed Origin, it’s planned self-driving shuttle. The vehicle has room for 6 people and is designed to be used by ride-hailing services. No public test date has been announced; they previously expected to start public tests in 2019 but walked away from that date in July.

Waymo’s self-driving long-haul trucks hit the road in Texas and New Mexico.

