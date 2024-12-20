Hot Stocks: Exosome Breakthrough, Gas Pipeline Deals and More

This week saw a flurry of activity in the small-cap market, with exciting developments in biotech, energy, and litigation funding. Here’s a snapshot of the stocks making headlines.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) Leaps Forward in Cancer Fight: INOVIQ surged into focus with a groundbreaking proof-of-concept study for its breast cancer therapy. The company reported that exosomes derived from genetically engineered natural killer cells can effectively deliver cancer-killing agents directly to triple-negative breast cancer cells, a particularly aggressive form, while sparing healthy cells. At the highest dose, the therapy killed over 30% of targeted cells, signaling potential for significant improvements as the therapy develops.

APA (ASX:APA) to Build Tamboran’s (ASX:TBN) Pipeline: Energy infrastructure giant APA Group has secured a deal to build a 37km gas pipeline for Tamboran Resources. The Sturt Plateau Pipeline will connect Tamboran’s Shenandoah South Pilot Project to the Amadeus Gas Pipeline, with APA owning and operating the infrastructure. Construction is slated to begin in 2025, with operations commencing in 2026, paving the way for increased gas transportation in the region.

Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) Secures $310M Deal with Ares: Litigation funder Omni Bridgeway made a significant financial move, partnering with Ares Management to create a $600 million continuation fund, “Fund 9.” Ares will acquire a 70% stake for $310 million, allowing Omni to repay $250 million in debt, reduce interest costs by $30 million annually, and improve its liquidity by $60 million. Omni will maintain a 30% stake and continue as the fund’s investment adviser, earning management fees.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) Eyes “Pan-Cancer” Therapy: Clarity Pharmaceuticals unveiled its new radiopharmaceutical, SAR-bisFAP, designed to diagnose and treat multiple cancers by targeting the fibroblast activation protein (FAP). This protein is present in many cancer types but absent in healthy tissue, offering a potential “pan-cancer” approach. Shares jumped by 16.49% to $5.37 on the news, with Phase I trials set for late 2025.

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Receives FDA Approval for Ryoncil: Finally, Mesoblast celebrated a significant win, with its treatment Ryoncil gaining FDA approval. This therapy is the first of its kind approved in the USA, targeted for young children with graft-versus-host disease who have not responded to other treatments, with 70% of trial participants showing improvement.