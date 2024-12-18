FNN Content / Shares

December 18, 2024

Titomic wins $1.1m deal with University of North Texas

By Adrian Tan

Titomic (ASX:TTT) has secured a $1.1m sale of its custom Kinetic Fusion Cold Spray System to the University of North Texas (UNT) to support advanced manufacturing research and industry collaboration.

"Cold spray" involves metal or other materials being sprayed at high velocity onto a surface to create a coating or build a solid structure.

The system will be installed at UNT’s Center for Agile and Adaptive Additive Manufacturing (CAAAM), a research institution focused on next-generation additive manufacturing.

The system is expected to facilitate education, research, and local industry partnerships, positioning UNT as a key innovation hub.

Geoff Hollis, Chief Financial Officer of Titomic, stated the deal provides increased visibility and validation for Titomic’s technology in the US market.

Shares in Titomic are trading 4.41% higher at $17.75 on the back of the news.  

