Dotz Nano secures first commercial sale of DotzShield in the US

Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) has secured the first commercial order for the company's DotzShield tagging solution from a major US-based provider of oilfield technology services. The deal is valued at approximately $340,000.

DotzShield allows for real-time detection and dosage management of corrosion inhibitors used in the oil and gas industry.

Traditionally, detecting and quantifying corrosion inhibitors in oilfield drilling fluids required samples to be sent to off-site laboratories, a process that could take weeks or months. However, DotzShield enables on-site monitoring, which reduces analysis time and prevents the costly risks associated with overdosing or underdosing corrosion inhibitors.

This order follows five years of joint collaboration and development between Dotz Nano and the client, which included scaling up and field testing the technology at various sites across North America.

The sale marks a milestone in Dotz Nano’s path to commercialisation, validating the practical application of its tagging solution in industrial settings.

Shares in Dotz Nano are trading 3% lower at 9.7 cents.