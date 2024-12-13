FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars

December 13, 2024

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) – Webinar Presentation

By Finance News Network

 

Dr Leearne Hinch – CEO – INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) is developing and commercialising a portfolio of diagnostic and exosome-based products for the earlier detection, diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of cancer and other diseases.

