FNN Content / Shares

December 12, 2024

Surgical strike: Orthocell’s Remplir breaks into Singapore early

By Adrian Tan | More Articles by Adrian Tan

Orthocell (ASX:OCC) has achieved first sales of its peripheral nerve repair product Remplir in Singapore. This marks an early milestone ahead of a previously planned launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Remplir is made from a collagen-based material that provides a protective environment for nerves during the healing process. It acts as a nerve wrap or conduit, shielding the nerve from external stress and promoting regeneration by creating a stable, compression-free environment. 

Orthocell secured the initial order through its distribution partner Device Technologies Asia (DVT Asia). The sales come just two months after the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore approved the device in October 2024.

DVT Asia has already established relationships with target customers, including plastic reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeons at leading surgical centres.

Orthocell expects further sales growth and broader surgeon adoption in the new year.

Shares are trading 6% higher at $1.06.

About Adrian Tan

View more articles by Adrian Tan →

More Related Articles

Immutep reports positive data in head and neck cancer trial

Nasdaq cracks 20K as Fed cut looms

US inflation climbs to 2.7%, solidifying prospects for Fed rate cut

Southern Cross lands NEXTDC, desalination and Sydney Metro deals

Silex gets laser-focused with US Department of Energy contract

Titomic’s cold spray gets aerospace industry’s warm embrace