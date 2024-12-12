Surgical strike: Orthocell’s Remplir breaks into Singapore early

Orthocell (ASX:OCC) has achieved first sales of its peripheral nerve repair product Remplir in Singapore. This marks an early milestone ahead of a previously planned launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Remplir is made from a collagen-based material that provides a protective environment for nerves during the healing process. It acts as a nerve wrap or conduit, shielding the nerve from external stress and promoting regeneration by creating a stable, compression-free environment.

Orthocell secured the initial order through its distribution partner Device Technologies Asia (DVT Asia). The sales come just two months after the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore approved the device in October 2024.

DVT Asia has already established relationships with target customers, including plastic reconstructive and orthopaedic surgeons at leading surgical centres.

Orthocell expects further sales growth and broader surgeon adoption in the new year.

Shares are trading 6% higher at $1.06.