Immutep reports positive data in head and neck cancer trial

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has announced promising new data from its Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial, presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024. The trial combines the company’s lead drug candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti) with Merck & Co’s drug KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). The targeted indication is head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Cancer cells hiding from T-cells

T-cells are the “soldiers” of the immune system, and there are different types of T-cells. For instance, “cytotoxic” T-cells recognise and destroy abnormal cells, including cancer cells.

PD-1 is a protein receptor found on the surface of T-cells, while PD-L1 is a protein found on cancer cells (and some normal cells).

When PD-L1 binds to PD-1, it effectively “turns off” the T-cell, preventing it from attacking the abnormal cell. This is a defence mechanism cancer cells exploit.

PD-1 inhibitors (of which KEYTRUDA is an example) work by blocking PD-1, stopping it from interacting with PD-L1. This keeps T-cells active.

The amount of PD-L1 proteins in a tumour is measured by the PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS). A high CPS suggests that the patient would respond well to therapies like KEYTRUDA. But if a tumour has very little PD-L1 (for instance, its CPS is less than 1), this suggests it’s not relying on the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway to evade the immune system. Instead, it might be using some other mechanism. In this scenario, blocking the PD-1 receptor would have little effect.

Immutep’s efti drug isn’t a PD-1 inhibitor as such, but it stimulates a broader immune response, promoting the activation and proliferation of T-cells. This allows PD-1 inhibitors like KEYTRUDA to become more effective.

The results

Immutep’s results show a clear improvement over historical outcomes for HNSCC patients with a CPS score less than 1 (who represent about 20% of all patients with HNSCC).

12-month overall survival. This is the percentage of the patient group who are alive after 12 months. Typically, when treated with only PD-1 inhibitors, 12-month overall survival is 39%. In contrast, Immutep reports a 67% 12-month overall survival rate when efti is combined with KEYTRUDA.

Progression-free survival. This is the time from start of treatment until the cancer progresses, worsens, or the patient dies. It’s reported as a “median” (the time at which 50% of the patient group has experienced worsening symptoms). For anti-PD1 therapy alone, this figure is 2.1 months. With efti, 5.8 months.

Duration of response. This is the time from when the treatment starts working until the cancer gets worse. For anti-PD1 alone, there’s a 2.6-month median. With efti, it’s 9.3 months so far.

Objective response rate. This is the percentage of patients whose tumours shrink significantly (partial response) or disappear completely (complete response). For anti-PD1 alone, it’s 5.4%. With efti, it’s 35.5%.

Complete response. Ie, the cancer becomes undetectable on scans or other clinical measures. With anti-PD1 alone, there is no complete response. But Immutep reports 12.9% or 16.1% complete response (depending on which standard is used to measure tumour response to treatment).

Immutep CEO Marc Voigt said the data highlights the potential for efti to address a critical unmet need. “Patients with PD-L1 expression below 1 have very limited treatment options that typically involve chemotherapy. This data underscores the possibility of a new approach for up to 20% of these patients,” he said.

Shares in Immutep are trading 2.82% higher at 36.5 cents.