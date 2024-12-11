US markets dip as Dow falls for fourth straight day, eyes on US inflation data

US stocks have closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down for the fourth consecutive session. The Dow shed 154.10 points, or 0.35%, to close at 44,247.83. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to 6,034.91, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.25% to 19,687.24.

Tech stocks were in focus, with Oracle tumbling 6.7% after its quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Nvidia extended losses, falling 2.7% following news of an antitrust investigation in China. However, Alphabet surged 5.3% after unveiling a new quantum computing chip, bringing its year-to-date gain to over 33%.

Traders are now eyeing US inflation data, set for release on Wednesday, which could impact the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision at next week’s policy meeting.

Looking at currencies, one Australian dollar at 8:30am was buying 63.8 US cents, 60.6 euro cents, 96.93 Japanese Yen.

Turning to Australia, shares are poised to open lower, with ASX futures pointing to a fall of 27 points or 0.32%. The Australian dollar fell nearly 1% overnight amid renewed bets on a rate cut from the Reserve Bank.

Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap, Marketech.

Disclaimer

The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.