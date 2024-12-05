FNN Content / Shares

December 5, 2024

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) secures $8.2m European defence contract

By Adrian Tan | More Articles by Adrian Tan

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has announced a repeat order worth $8.2m from a major European military customer. The contract involves providing dismounted and vehicle-mounted counter-drone (Counter-UxS) systems, with delivery expected over the next three months, including from existing stock. Full cash payment is anticipated in Q1 2025.

CEO Oleg Vornik commented: “Larger orders of this type from repeat customers of this calibre are a validation that DroneShield products are meeting the challenge set by sophisticated military customers.” 

DroneShield specialises in AI-based platforms for defence against advanced threats, serving military, government, and critical infrastructure customers globally.

Shares are flat at 70 cents. Year to date, they're up 84.21%.

About Adrian Tan

View more articles by Adrian Tan →

More Related Articles

Goldilocks stayed for 2024, but what’s in store for investors in 2025?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach record highs: ASX to open higher

Amazon building the world’s largest supercomputer

Salesforce surges 10% on Q3 results and AI progress

Alterity completes Phase 2 trial in multiple system atrophy

Australian economy slows to 0.3% growth in September quarter