December 3, 2024

From rubber to oats: How East Coast Capital hit 24% gains

By Finance News Network

 

Richard Brennan, Strategy Ambassador for East Coast Capital Management (ECCM), speaks to Chris Gosselin, CEO of Australian Fund Monitors.

East Coast Capital Management's Systematic Trend Fund delivered a 6.2% return in September and 24% over the past 12 months, outperforming peers despite Q3 challenges such as market volatility.

Key to its success were high commodity market allocations and a systematic, risk-managed approach, offering strong diversification benefits with low correlation to traditional asset classes like the ASX 200.

