Resimac announces new CEO

Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) has announced that Pete Lirantzis will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer in the first half of 2025, succeeding Interim CEO Susan Hansen.

Mr Lirantzis, currently serving as Chief Strategy, Products and Operating Officer, joined Resimac earlier this year and has been recognised for his contributions to digital transformation and strategic growth initiatives. Resimac Chair Wayne Spanner highlighted Lirantzis' focus on brokers, customer care and operational solutions, emphasising his suitability to lead the company’s diversification and expansion in mortgage and asset finance.

Interim CEO Susan Hansen expressed confidence in Mr Lirantzis, citing his alignment with the board's strategic vision, while Mr Lirantzis pledged to prioritise sustainable growth, competitive offerings and operational efficiency in his leadership.

Lirantzis’ remuneration will include a fixed salary starting at $650,000, increasing to $700,000 mid-year, alongside short- and long-term incentive plans tied to performance metrics and sustained financial results.

Resimac is a leading non-bank lender specialising in prime and non-conforming residential mortgages and asset finance products, with over $14bn in assets under management. The company operates across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, serving more than 55,000 customers.

Shares in the company closed 3.23% higher at 93 cents.