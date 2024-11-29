FNN Content / Shares

November 29, 2024

Pacific Smiles changes board as Genesis Bidco gains control

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) has announced a major reconstitution of its Board following Genesis Bidco’s assumption of effective control.

Genesis Bidco, a private investment entity associated with Genesis Capital, now holds 59.2% voting power in the company and has made a cash offer to acquire all remaining shares. The offer period, automatically extended, is now scheduled to close on 12 December 2024 at 7pm Sydney time, though Genesis Bidco reserves the right to extend it further.

The Board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept this offer in the absence of a superior proposal.

The Board changes will take place after Pacific Smiles’ next meeting on 16 December 2024. Chairman Giselle Collins and two Non-Executive Directors have announced their intention to step down. They will be succeeded by Genesis Bidco’s nominees: Dr Michael Caristo, who will become Chairman, alongside Mr Chris Yoo and Ms Tara Hariharan as Non-Executive Directors. Genesis Bidco has indicated that these appointees will not be considered independent Directors under ASX governance guidelines, with their appointments subject to standard checks.

Pacific Smiles operates over 120 dental centres across Australia, providing patient-focused care and services.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Hot Stocks: Resolute Mining, AVJennings, SG Fleet, Novonix, ASX

Gratifii launches Australia’s first branded B2B mobile network

Findi’s mixed bag: Revenue growth overshadowed by setbacks

Resolute Mining progresses Mali discussions

Golden trifecta: Spartan confirms Freak discovery

Archer closes in on feasibility testing for kidney disease sensors