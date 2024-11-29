FNN Content / Shares

November 29, 2024

Gratifii launches Australia’s first branded B2B mobile network

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Gratifii (ASX:GTI) has announced a five-year partnership with Fastter Pty Ltd to introduce Australia’s first branded B2B mobile network, "Member’s Mobile". This service will enable Gratifii's 85 enterprise clients and their 20 million end-users to access mobile plans with monthly savings and coverage via the full Optus 5G network. The initiative leverages telecommunications as a reward and loyalty tool, offering significant cost and compliance benefits for participating brands.

Chief Executive Officer Iain Dunstan described the partnership as a “disruptive” addition to Gratifii’s services. “Member’s Mobile will enable our clients to offer branded telco services, accelerating savings for millions of Australians at a time when household budgets are under pressure,” Dunstan said. The platform eliminates the need for brands to invest heavily in telco acquisitions or development, as Fastter’s technology allows a fully branded network to launch within 90 days.

Gratifii is an Australian-based technology company that designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Singapore. Its flagship product, Mosaic, is a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform enabling businesses to customise and manage their loyalty initiatives. 

Fastter Pty Ltd is an Australian telecommunications studio that develops and manages virtual mobile networks for prominent brands. 

Gratifii is currently negotiating with enterprise clients to roll out the service in 2025. While the new offering is expected to enhance margins, the company has noted that actual financial outcomes will depend on the penetration rate among end-users. 

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Findi’s mixed bag: Revenue growth overshadowed by setbacks

Resolute Mining progresses Mali discussions

Golden trifecta: Spartan confirms Freak discovery

Archer closes in on feasibility testing for kidney disease sensors

Quantum Brilliance Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Feature Panel: A quantum future – Australia’s role in the quantum revolution, October 2024