Market Reports Text

November 28, 2024

US markets dip as Tech stocks struggle; ASX to open higher

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

US markets dipped slightly, with tech stocks pressured by disappointing news from Dell, HP, and CrowdStrike.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%, closing at 19,060.48. All of the magnificent seven declined, led by Nvidia. The S&P 500 dropped 0.38% to 5,998.74, ending a seven-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 138.25 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 44,722.

It's a shortened trading week in the U.S., with the market closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and scheduled to close early on Friday.

US Core PCE inflation came in slightly higher than expected in October for the second month in a row. While this gives the Federal Reserve the option to keep rates unchanged at its December meeting, the consensus still anticipates a quarter-point cut.

Bitcoin made a partial recovery from its recent decline. This also provided a lift to bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related stocks.

Looking at the local market, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.25 per cent gain.

Western Australian lithium miners, including Mineral Resources and IGO, are in focus today after state government support for the sector.

The Star Entertainment board is also addressing investors today at its AGM.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reported higher profits and revenue for the six months ending in September. The New Zealand-based company saw operating revenue grow by 18 per cent to NZ$951.2 million (US$863.22 million), while net profits increased by 43 per cent to NZ$153.2 million.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Dow, S&P500 reach new highs; Oil slips; Bitcoin dips below $92K; ASX to rise

Dow Jones, S&P 500 hit new highs; ASX to open higher

Dow reaches record high; ASX set for positive start

Wall St rise as investors flock to cyclicals; ASX to open higher

Nvidia surpasses expectations; Wall St mixed; ASX to open higher

US markets close mixed as Nvidia drives Nasdaq higher: ASX set to fall