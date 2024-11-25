FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 25, 2024

Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT), a leader in non-volatile memory technology, is at the forefront of the rapidly growing semiconductor industry, which is expected to reach a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.

The company specialises in Resistive RAM (ReRAM), a promising replacement for flash memory, with applications across AI, power management and IoT.

Despite global investments in semiconductor infrastructure, Australia remains absent from the semiconductor manufacturing landscape, even though it has the ideal conditions for growth.

Weebit, founded in 2015, is working with global partners like Leti in France to develop its technology, but sees Australia’s untapped potential to become a semiconductor hub.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Adisyn (ASX:AI1) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Engine trouble doesn’t clip Air New Zealand’s wings

Novonix signs five-year supply deal with Volkswagen’s PowerCo