A detour for WiseTech’s logistics journey

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has adjusted its FY25 guidance, lowering its revenue and EBITDA expectations following leadership changes and a delay in launching a key product. The company now forecasts revenue of $1.2bn to $1.3bn, representing 15–25% growth from FY24, down from earlier projections. EBITDA is expected to range between $600m and $660m , reflecting 21–33% growth, with the EBITDA margin remaining strong at 50–51%.

The Sydney-based company is a global leader in logistics execution software, providing solutions to over 17,000 customers across 183 countries. Its flagship platform, CargoWise, streamlines complex logistics operations with enhanced productivity, integration, and compliance capabilities.

Interim CEO Andrew Cartledge, who took on the role in late October, attributed the revised guidance to delays in the commercial launch of the Container Transport Optimization product, now scheduled for the second half of FY25. While the ComplianceWise product launched as planned in the first quarter and CargoWise Next remains broadly on track, the postponement has impacted anticipated revenue timelines. Cartledge emphasised that the long-term value of these products remains unchanged.

Shares in WiseTech closed down 12.37% at $121.74 on Friday.