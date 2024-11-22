Market Reports Text

November 22, 2024

Wall St rise as investors flock to cyclicals; ASX to open higher

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained on Thursday as investors flocked to cyclical stocks expected to benefit from a strengthening economy, while shifting out of technology shares.

The Dow gained 461.88 points, or 1.06 per cent, to finish at 43,870.35. The S&P 500 added 0.53 per cent to close at 5,948.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.03 per cent gain to end at 18,972.42.

Nvidia's shares opened at a record high, then dipped, but ended 0.5 per cent higher as brokers released their views on the company’s latest quarterly results and outlook. Twelve analysts raised their price targets, while five others maintained buy recommendations.

In economic news, US jobless claims declined to near seven-month lows.

In commodities, oil prices rose following the latest missile exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, fueling concerns about supply disruptions. Gold also rose, continuing a four-day winning streak. Iron ore futures hit a one-week high, balancing firm demand against high port stocks.

In cryptocurrency, bitcoin neared US$99,000 following news that Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler plans to step down on January 20.

Turning to the ASX, the Australian market is set to open higher this morning, with the SPI futures pointing to a 0.9 per cent rise.

In company news, A2 Milk boosted revenue guidance and will commence dividend payments after solid sales and higher global dairy prices.

There are 25 AGMs scheduled for today, including Kogan, Lovisa, Megaport, NEXTDC, Orica, Washington H Soul Pattinson, and WiseTech Global. Orica will trade ex-dividend today.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Nvidia surpasses expectations; Wall St mixed; ASX to open higher

US markets close mixed as Nvidia drives Nasdaq higher: ASX set to fall

Nasdaq rises as Tesla surges: ASX set to open higher

Wall St declines; commodities fall; ASX set to open lower

Dow drops as post-election rally stalls

S&P 500, Dow remain steady while Nasdaq dips