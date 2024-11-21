Market Reports Text

November 21, 2024

Nvidia surpasses expectations; Wall St mixed; ASX to open higher

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

US markets showed a mixed performance overnight, with the Dow Jones rallying late in the session, closing up 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 finished flat. The Nasdaq, however, ended slightly lower, down 0.1 per cent.

A key driver of the overnight action was the anticipation surrounding Nvidia's quarterly earnings and outlook. Nvidia's shares experienced a volatile day, falling as much as 2 per cent at one point, but closing slightly down, at 0.8 per cent. The stock has surged nearly 200 per cent so far this year. The company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations for both sales and profits, along with a stronger-than-expected forecast for the upcoming quarter. Revenue for the third quarter, which ended on October 27, reached US$35.1 billion, reflecting a 17 per cent increase from the prior quarter and a 94 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

Interestingly, Bitcoin's post-US election rally continues, with the cryptocurrency approaching the US$95,000 mark.

Australian markets are expected to open higher, with ASX futures up 11 points.

Looking ahead to today’s events, about 30 annual general meetings (AGMs) are scheduled, including those for Accent Group, Evolution Mining, and numerous other major companies.

Investors should also keep a close eye on Amcor’s mega-merger with Berry Global, a transaction that will significantly transform the Melbourne-founded company.

Additionally, the RBA governor, Michele Bullock, is slated to speak at the Women in Payments Conference in Sydney today at 7pm.

Important overseas data releases are also on the agenda, including weekly US jobless claims and the October US leading index.

