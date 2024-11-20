US markets close mixed as Nvidia drives Nasdaq higher: ASX set to fall

US markets closed mixed overnight recovering from early weakness related to escalating tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.28 per cent, to end at 43,268.94 while Nvidia shares helped the Nasdaq to finish the day stronger. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.04 per cent to finish at 18,987.47, the S&P 500 also added 0.4 per cent.

Nvidia saw significant gains, exceeding 4 per cent in late trading. This strong performance comes as the company prepares to release its quarterly results tomorrow, with analysts anticipating another impressive quarter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session down 0.4 per cent. This is the third day of losses for the index, as concerns over a potential escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persist.

Turning to Australia, ASX futures are showing a slight decline of around 0.1 per cent.

Australian investors are likely to monitor any further developments from the ongoing conflict, as well as the performance of key sectors like technology and materials.

Today, there are several key corporate actions on the ASX. Amcor, the global packaging giant, is expected to be a key focus. News of their acquisition of Berry Group overnight, for around $8.4 billion USD, (roughly $13 billion AUD), is sure to impact the market. Investors will be watching Amcor’s share price in the morning.

Other significant events include AGMs for Boss Energy, Charter Hall, Downer EDI, Mount Gibson Iron and Pacific Smiles. Web Travel is expected to release its earnings today.