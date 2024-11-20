FNN Content / Shares

November 20, 2024

Shipping setbacks put Nick Scali’s profits on shaky legs

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Nick Scali (ASX:NCK), a leading furniture retailer in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in premium, stylish furniture, has reported significant disruptions to its supply chain due to operational issues at one of its freight forwarders and customs agents, which is now under administration. This situation has delayed a substantial number of the company’s shipping containers, affecting product deliveries across Australia.

In response to the current disruptions, Nick Scali has successfully sought Federal Court orders compelling shipping lines to release its containers, subject to certain undertakings. The company is now working to move the goods to its distribution centres and fulfil customer orders as soon as possible.

The delays are expected to result in unanticipated storage and detention costs, although these cannot currently be quantified.

Additionally, the disruptions are placing the company’s first-half FY25 net profit after tax (NPAT) guidance of $30m–$33m for Australia and New Zealand at risk.

Nick Scali has committed to updating its financial guidance once the full impact of these events becomes clearer.

Shares closed 1.7% lower at $13.84.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Emeco’s $300m FY25 projection

US markets close mixed as Nvidia drives Nasdaq higher: ASX set to fall

Putin’s nuclear warning rattles European markets

Price is right: Walmart cashes in on value seekers

Pipes, bridges, and profits: SRG’s $700m haul

4DMedical breathes easy with UCSD Health lung imaging deal