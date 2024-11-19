FNN Content / Shares

November 19, 2024

Pipes, bridges, and profits: SRG’s $700m haul

SRG Global (ASX:SRG) has secured $700m in contracts across Australia and New Zealand.

The company offers diversified infrastructure services, specialising in engineering, construction and maintenance. It delivers critical solutions across the entire asset lifecycle for industries such as water, transport, health, resources and dairy. 

The newly announced contracts span multiple sectors and include key repeat clients. Highlights include a four-year agreement with SA Water for pipeline delivery services in South Australia and a water infrastructure upgrade for the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water in New South Wales. Other major deals include a three-year contract with Fonterra in New Zealand for specialist-engineered access services and bridge maintenance projects for the West Gate Bridge and Geelong bridges in Victoria.

In the resources sector, SRG Global secured a five-year maintenance contract with Glencore at its Murrin Murrin operations in Western Australia, and an infrastructure project at Roy Hill. Additionally, the company will construct a tailings dam for Pilbara Minerals at the Pilgangoora operation, also in WA.

Managing Director David Macgeorge commented, "These contract awards are a further demonstration of our transformation into a truly diversified infrastructure services company. Our success in securing contracts in markets including water, transport, dairy, resources, and health continues to position the company strongly for sustainable growth."

Macgeorge also emphasised the contribution of Diona, a recent acquisition focused on water security and energy transition. "Diona has integrated exceptionally well and has secured multiple new contracts through collaborative agreements," he said.

Shares in SRG Global closed 7.11% higher at $1.28.

