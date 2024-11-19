4DMedical breathes easy with UCSD Health lung imaging deal

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has announced a three-year contract with UC San Diego (UCSD) Health, ranked among the top 10 US hospitals for respiratory care. This agreement brings 4DMedical’s innovative lung imaging technology into clinical use at one of the nation’s leading medical centres.

4DMedical’s XV Technology transforms how respiratory function is assessed. Traditional imaging techniques, like X-rays and CT scans, provide static views of lung structures but fail to capture how the lungs function dynamically. XV Technology changes this by using motion analysis to track airflow in real time, allowing physicians to detect underperforming areas of the lungs earlier and with greater accuracy.

The technology operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.



This contract will initially see UCSD Health adopting 4DMedical’s CT-based imaging tools, with potential expansion to its full portfolio, including the XV Scanner. The XV Scanner is a dedicated lung imaging device that captures four-dimensional views of lung function during normal breathing. Unlike standard imaging methods, it is non-invasive, requires no contrast agents, and uses less radiation than a chest X-ray. The scanner is specifically designed to work with 4DMedical’s XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS).

“This partnership with UCSD Health underscores the growing recognition of 4DMedical’s innovative technology in transforming respiratory care,” said Managing Director and CEO Andreas Fouras. “Their status as one of the best respiratory hospitals in the country will undoubtedly boost our commercialisation efforts within the broader US healthcare system.”