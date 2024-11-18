FNN Content / Shares

November 18, 2024

Clinuvel narrows focus to prioritise key programs

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Melbourne-based Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) has announced a strategic shift to focus on three core clinical programs while pausing others. This decision aims to accelerate regulatory and commercial milestones for the company,

Clinuvel is an Australian biopharmaceutical specialising in treatments for rare genetic, metabolic and systemic disorders. The company is known for its expertise in photomedicine, focusing on conditions involving the skin and light sensitivity. Its flagship product SCENESSE is the world’s first approved therapy for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), a rare disorder causing severe light intolerance.

The company’s efforts will now prioritise treatments for vitiligo, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-related disorders, and porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and variegate porphyria (VP).

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterised by the loss of pigmentation, affecting around 1% of the global population, or approximately 76 million people. ACTH-related disorders include conditions such as adrenal insufficiency, which can result in severe hormonal imbalances and significant health risks. Porphyrias like EPP and VP are rare genetic disorders affecting the body’s ability to produce heme, a crucial component of hemoglobin, leading to symptoms such as severe sensitivity to sunlight and debilitating pain. EPP is estimated to affect 1 in 140,000 people, while VP is rarer.

The strategic pivot means projects in stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and xeroderma pigmentosum (a condition causing extreme sensitivity to UV light) will be paused.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Elders bets on diversification to weather tough times

FleetPartners accelerates despite profit bumps

230,000 new investors join crypto craze

Warner Discovery rebounds with new NBA settlement

Lithium supply chain dreams short-circuited

Trump bump wobbles, US inflation scare?, US shares offer no risk premium over bonds, RBA, Wages